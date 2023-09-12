The Chicago White Sox (55-88) and the Kansas City Royals (44-100) will square off in the series opener on Tuesday, September 12 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Dylan Cease starting for the White Sox and Brady Singer taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the White Sox (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 39 times and won 21, or 53.8%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 15-10 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 30.1%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 34-79 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-3-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+275) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Drew Waters 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

