The Chicago White Sox (55-88) host the Kansas City Royals (44-100) to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch at 4:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The White Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Tigers, and the Royals a series loss to the Blue Jays.

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (6-7) for the White Sox and Brady Singer (8-10) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (8-10) takes the mound first for the Royals in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 5.34 ERA in 148 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.34 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.

Singer is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Singer has 21 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 27 appearances this season.

Brady Singer vs. White Sox

The opposing White Sox offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.389) and ranks 21st in home runs hit (156) in all of MLB. They have a collective .240 batting average, and are 22nd in the league with 1168 total hits and 26th in MLB play scoring 584 runs.

Singer has thrown 11 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 14 hits while striking out six against the White Sox this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will send Cease (6-7) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.04 and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.484 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth.

Dylan Cease vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 581 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1169 hits, 21st in baseball, with 143 home runs (25th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Royals two times this season, allowing them to go 17-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI in 10 1/3 innings.

