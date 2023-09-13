Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Mike Clevinger, who is the named starter for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 144 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 594 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.411 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Steven Cruz to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away James McArthur Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/12/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Brady Singer Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians - Home Jordan Lyles Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.