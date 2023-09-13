Wednesday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (56-89) and the Kansas City Royals (45-101) clashing at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 13.

The White Sox will call on Mike Clevinger (7-7) against the Royals and Steven Cruz.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 124 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 25-63 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (594 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule