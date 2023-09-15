High school football action in Black Hawk County, Iowa is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Iowa This Week

  • Monona County

    • Black Hawk County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School at Dunkerton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dunkerton, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Waterloo Christian School at GMG Community School District

    • Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Green Mountain, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.