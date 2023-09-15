Friday's game between the Houston Astros (83-64) and the Kansas City Royals (46-101) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-3) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-15) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-4-3 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Royals have been underdogs in 125 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (30.4%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 10 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (601 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

