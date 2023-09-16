In the game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Jackrabbits to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Drake vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-52.5) 49 South Dakota State 51, Drake -2

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total five out of 10 times last year.

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits are winless against the spread this year.

Bulldogs vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 32.5 11.5 32.5 11.5 -- -- Drake 15.5 41 24 27 7 55

