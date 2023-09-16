In the contest between the Iowa State Cyclones and Ohio Bobcats on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Cyclones to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Iowa State vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (-3) Under (42.5) Iowa State 18, Ohio 14

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cyclones' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Cyclones have no wins against the spread this year.

The over/under in this game is 42.5 points, 7.0 higher than the average total in Iowa State games this season.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bobcats is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, Ohio is 1-0 against the spread.

The Bobcats' two games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average total for Ohio games this year is 13.0 more points than the point total of 42.5 in this outing.

Cyclones vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 21.5 14.5 21.5 14.5 -- -- Ohio 19 13.3 27 10 15 15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.