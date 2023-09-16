The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will look to upset the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 44 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Ohio matchup in this article.

Iowa State vs. Ohio Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Athens, Ohio
  • Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Iowa State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Ohio Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa State (-3) 44 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa State (-3) 44.5 -162 +136 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Iowa State (-3) 44.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Iowa State vs. Ohio Betting Trends

  • Iowa State has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.
  • Ohio has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bobcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

