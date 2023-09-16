Iowa State vs. Ohio: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will look to upset the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 44 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Ohio matchup in this article.
Iowa State vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Iowa State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Ohio Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-3)
|44
|-155
|+130
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Iowa State (-3)
|44.5
|-162
|+136
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-3)
|44.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
Iowa State vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Iowa State has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.
- Ohio has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
