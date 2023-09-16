The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) are a heavy 28.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1). The game has a point total set at 42.5.

Iowa ranks 103rd in scoring offense (22 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (13.5 points allowed per game) this year. Western Michigan has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 22nd-worst in points (21 per game) and 25th-worst in points allowed (32.5 per game).

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Iowa vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -28.5 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -10000 +1800

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Kaleb Johnson rushed for 774 yards (59.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Sam LaPorta had 58 receptions for 656 yards (50.5 per game) and one touchdown in 13 games.

Spencer Petras threw for 1,725 yards (132.7 per game), completing 55.9% of his throws, with five touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Luke Lachey scored four TDs, hauling in 28 balls for 398 yards (30.6 per game).

Jack Campbell had two interceptions to go with 92 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two passes defended last year.

On defense in 2022, Cooper DeJean had 55 tackles, three TFL, and five interceptions in 13 games played.

Deontae Craig recorded 7.5 sacks to go with seven TFL and 24 tackles in 13 games played a season ago.

Seth Benson registered 66 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception in 13 games played in 2022.

