How to Watch the Northern Iowa vs. Idaho State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Idaho State Bengals (0-2) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-2) square off at Holt Arena on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
With 490 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 21st-worst in the FCS, Idaho State has been forced to rely on its 35th-ranked offense (383.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. From an offensive perspective, Northern Iowa is accumulating 13 points per contest (95th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FCS defensively (32 points given up per game).
Below in this article, we'll provide you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Idaho State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Pocatello, Idaho
- Venue: Holt Arena
Northern Iowa vs. Idaho State Key Statistics
|Northern Iowa
|Idaho State
|318.5 (74th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|383.5 (40th)
|320 (41st)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|490 (101st)
|76 (103rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|67.5 (111th)
|242.5 (27th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|316 (5th)
|2 (82nd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|6 (122nd)
|0 (53rd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|3 (8th)
Northern Iowa Stats Leaders
- Theo Day has compiled 476 yards on 52% passing while recording two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
- Tye Edwards has rushed 32 times for 125 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on five catches for 37 yards.
- Harrison Bey-Buie has racked up 41 yards on 16 carries.
- Sam Schnee paces his team with 131 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.
- Sergio Morancy has collected 120 receiving yards (60 yards per game) on six receptions.
- Logan Wolf's seven grabs (on five targets) have netted him 100 yards (50 ypg).
Idaho State Stats Leaders
- Jordan Cooke has racked up 349 yards (174.5 ypg) on 38-of-71 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Keoua Kauhi has racked up 38 yards on nine carries.
- Soujah Gasu has been handed the ball six times this year and racked up 30 yards (15 per game).
- Christian Fredrickson has hauled in 13 catches for 179 yards (89.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- Chedon James has put up a 114-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes on 26 targets.
- Alfred Jordan Jr. has been the target of 12 passes and compiled eight grabs for 77 yards, an average of 38.5 yards per contest.
