The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a Big Ten battle.

Penn State has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth-best in scoring offense (50.5 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (11 points allowed per game). Illinois ranks 85th in the FBS with 26.5 points per game on offense, and it ranks 104th with 31 points allowed per contest on defense.

Penn State vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Penn State vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Penn State Illinois 509.5 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (94th) 224 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.5 (115th) 230.5 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151 (72nd) 279 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.5 (92nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (46th)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has recorded 529 yards (264.5 ypg) on 43-of-55 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 28 rushing yards (14 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 154 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 25 times for 117 yards (58.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's team-leading 197 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 13 targets) with two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has reeled in 10 passes while averaging 49 yards per game.

Malik McClain has been the target of five passes and racked up five catches for 65 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois this season. He has 413 passing yards (206.5 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes. He's tossed three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 139 yards (69.5 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has totaled 103 yards on 20 carries.

Isaiah Williams has racked up 150 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Casey Washington has caught seven passes and compiled 68 receiving yards (34 per game).

Pat Bryant has racked up 66 reciving yards (33 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

