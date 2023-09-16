Saturday's Premier League lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Looking for live coverage of Premier League action? All the games to watch on Saturday are here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC (3-1-0) journeys to play Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0-3) at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-210)

Liverpool FC (-210) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+500)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+500) Draw: (+390)

(+390) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch West Ham United vs Manchester City

Manchester City (4-0-0) journeys to match up with West Ham United (3-1-0) at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Manchester City (-210)

Manchester City (-210) Underdog: West Ham United (+550)

West Ham United (+550) Draw: (+360)

(+360) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Fulham vs Luton Town

Luton Town (0-0-3) is on the road to face Fulham (1-1-2) at Craven Cottage in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Fulham (-145)

Fulham (-145) Underdog: Luton Town (+400)

Luton Town (+400) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0-1) travels to face Manchester United (2-0-2) at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester United (+125)

Manchester United (+125) Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+185)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+185) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United (0-1-3) travels to face Tottenham Hotspur (3-1-0) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-390)

Tottenham Hotspur (-390) Underdog: Sheffield United (+950)

Sheffield United (+950) Draw: (+550)

(+550) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace (2-1-1) journeys to play Aston Villa (2-0-2) at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Aston Villa (-130)

Aston Villa (-130) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+370)

Crystal Palace (+370) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Newcastle United vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC (1-3-0) is on the road to play Newcastle United (1-0-3) at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Newcastle United (-185)

Newcastle United (-185) Underdog: Brentford FC (+500)

Brentford FC (+500) Draw: (+330)

(+330) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.