The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals will play on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Bobby Witt Jr. -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 148 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 605 (4.1 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.404 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans (6-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start six times in nine starts this season.

Ragans has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has 15 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/12/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans J.P. France

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.