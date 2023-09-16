When the Wake Forest Demon Deacons play the Old Dominion Monarchs at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our computer model predicts the Demon Deacons will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+14) Under (61.5) Wake Forest 35, Old Dominion 23

Week 3 Predictions

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The Demon Deacons have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this game.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread in every game this season.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in Wake Forest games this season.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The Monarchs have a 20.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Monarchs are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Old Dominion is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year.

The Monarchs have hit the over in all of their two games with a set total.

The average point total for the Old Dominion this year is 11.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Demon Deacons vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wake Forest 36.5 18.5 36.5 18.5 -- -- Old Dominion 27.5 33.5 38 31 17 36

