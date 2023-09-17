The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) host the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Chiefs Insights (2022)

Last year, the Chiefs put up 8.6 more points per game (29.2) than the Jaguars surrendered (20.6).

The Chiefs racked up 60.3 more yards per game (413.6) than the Jaguars gave up per contest (353.3) last season.

Last year Kansas City racked up 115.9 rushing yards per game, just 1.1 more yards than Jacksonville allowed per outing (114.8).

The Chiefs turned the ball over 23 times last season, four fewer than the Jaguars forced turnovers (27).

Chiefs Away Performance (2022)

The Chiefs scored 32.8 points per game away from home last year (3.6 more than overall), and conceded 23.8 in away games (2.1 more than overall).

The Chiefs accumulated 429.4 yards per game on the road (15.8 more than overall), and gave up 330.6 in road games (2.4 more than overall).

On the road last season, Kansas City picked up fewer passing yards (292.3 per game) than overall (297.8). It also allowed more passing yards (235.6 per game) than overall (220.9).

The Chiefs accumulated more rushing yards on the road (137.1 per game) than they did overall (115.9), and conceded fewer in road games (95 per game) than overall (107.2).

The Chiefs converted 55.1% of third downs on the road in 2022 (6.4% more than overall), and conceded on 47.1% on the road (8.8% more than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit L 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago - FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota - CBS

