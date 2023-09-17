The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 51 points.

The Chiefs' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Jaguars. As the Jaguars ready for this matchup against the Chiefs, check out their betting insights and trends.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Kansas City vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TV Info: CBS

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Kansas City was 7-10-0 against the spread last season.

As 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs went 5-9 against the spread last season.

Kansas City had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Jacksonville covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Jaguars had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.

There were eight Jacksonville games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

