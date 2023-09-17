Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (83-66) and Kansas City Royals (48-101) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (11-10, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.27 ERA).

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 127 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (31.5%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win six times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (615 total, 4.1 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule