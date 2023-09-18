The Kansas City Chiefs are +600 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of September 18.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -250

-250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Chiefs games went over the point total.

Kansas City sported the 11th-ranked defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

Last year the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 on the road.

Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

Nick Bolton recorded two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +15000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +8000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +10000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +10000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1400 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +10000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +3300 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +10000 16 December 25 Raiders - +10000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1800 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

