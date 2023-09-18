We have 2023 high school football competition in Emmet County, Iowa this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Iowa This Week

Emmet County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Okoboji High School at Estherville Lincoln Central High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 18

5:00 PM CT on September 18 Location: Estherville, IA

Estherville, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clarion-Goldfield High School at Estherville Lincoln Central High School