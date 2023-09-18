The Cleveland Guardians will look to Josh Naylor for continued success at the plate when they take on Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 149 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 433 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 616 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-11) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 28 starts this season.

Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros W 10-8 Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Justin Verlander

