Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cleveland Guardians (72-79) taking on the Kansas City Royals (49-102) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (7-7) to the mound, while Steven Cruz will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-5.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its previous 10 games.
- The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).
- The Royals have come away with 41 wins in the 129 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Kansas City has won 23 of 83 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (622 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ White Sox
|W 7-1
|Steven Cruz vs Mike Clevinger
|September 15
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Zack Greinke vs Cristian Javier
|September 16
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|-
|Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 23
|@ Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Brady Singer vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
