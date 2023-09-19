Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians head into the second of a three-game series against Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+140). The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -165 +140 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 contests (two of those games had a runline).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 41, or 31.8%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City is 19-57 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 72 of its 150 games with a total.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 10-10-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-47 20-55 21-39 28-62 38-75 11-26

