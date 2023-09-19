Logan Allen takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 150 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 622 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages just 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Cruz will take to the mound for the Royals, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing two innings without allowing a run.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to six.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros W 10-8 Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson

