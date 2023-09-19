The Kansas City Royals (49-102) host the Cleveland Guardians (72-79) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (7-7, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz

Cruz (0-0) takes the mound first for the Royals to make his second start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In six games this season, he has a 5.14 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .214 against him.

He will try for his sixth straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will hand the ball to Allen (7-7) for his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349 in 23 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 23 starts this season.

Allen will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Logan Allen vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 622 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .243 for the campaign with 150 home runs, 26th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in two games, and they have gone 10-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over 10 2/3 innings.

