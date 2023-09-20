Lynx vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are playing in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lynx vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-5.5)
|156.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Sun (-5.5)
|157.5
|-225
|+165
Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun are 21-19-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx have won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- Connecticut has covered the spread 10 times this season (10-12 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Minnesota has covered the spread 11 times this season (11-9 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- In the Sun's 40 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 41 times this season.
