The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are playing in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-5.5) 156.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-5.5) 157.5 -225 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun are 21-19-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx have won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread 10 times this season (10-12 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread 11 times this season (11-9 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Sun's 40 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 41 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.