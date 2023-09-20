Wednesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (50-102) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Guardians will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (8-13, 4.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.11 ERA).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Royals have fallen short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.

The Royals have won in 42, or 32.3%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won 27 of 91 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (629 total, 4.1 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule