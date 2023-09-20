The Cleveland Guardians and Bo Naylor will square off against Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 151 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 440 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 629 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Zack Greinke (1-15) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed three hits in two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 24 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has made 27 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros W 10-8 Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal

