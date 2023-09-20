When the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) match up with the Kansas City Royals (50-102) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, September 20 at 2:10 PM ET, Lucas Giolito will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 189).

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to play spoiler. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (8-13, 4.69 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.11 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to put money on the Royals and Guardians game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 68 times and won 36, or 52.9%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 14-11 (winning 56% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 1-4 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 130 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (32.3%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 27 times in 91 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

