Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Thursday at Progressive Field against Grayson Rodriguez, who will start for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Orioles vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles rank 15th in baseball with 180 total home runs.

Baltimore ranks eighth in baseball with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Orioles have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

Baltimore is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (776 total).

The Orioles' .322 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Orioles' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Baltimore has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

Orioles pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 117 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 626 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodriguez (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Rodriguez has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Rodriguez has put together 16 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Gaddis has been named the starter for the Guardians and will make his first start this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rays W 8-0 Home Grayson Rodriguez Tyler Glasnow 9/17/2023 Rays W 5-4 Home Dean Kremer Zack Littell 9/18/2023 Astros W 8-7 Away John Means Justin Verlander 9/19/2023 Astros W 9-5 Away Kyle Gibson Hunter Brown 9/20/2023 Astros L 2-1 Away Kyle Bradish Cristian Javier 9/21/2023 Guardians - Away Grayson Rodriguez Hunter Gaddis 9/22/2023 Guardians - Away Dean Kremer Shane Bieber 9/23/2023 Guardians - Away John Means Cal Quantrill 9/24/2023 Guardians - Away Kyle Gibson Logan Allen 9/26/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Bradish Jackson Rutledge 9/27/2023 Nationals - Home Grayson Rodriguez Josiah Gray

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rangers W 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers W 9-2 Home Gavin Williams Cody Bradford 9/18/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Allen Steven Cruz 9/20/2023 Royals L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Gaddis Grayson Rodriguez 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane Bieber Dean Kremer 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Allen Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds - Home Lucas Giolito - 9/27/2023 Reds - Home - Hunter Greene

