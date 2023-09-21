The Cleveland Guardians (72-81) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Baltimore Orioles (95-57), at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) to the mound, while Hunter Gaddis will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Orioles vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (6-4, 4.53 ERA) vs Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

The Orioles' Rodriguez (6-4) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing five hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.329 in 21 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 21 chances this season.

In 21 starts, Rodriguez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Gaddis

Gaddis will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.

It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.

