The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) and New York Mets (71-81) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:15 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Braves, and the Mets a series win over the Marlins.

The probable starters are Ranger Suarez (3-6) for the Phillies and David Peterson (3-8) for the Mets.

Phillies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (3-6, 3.80 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (3-8, 5.22 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will hand the ball to Suarez (3-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, a 2.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.399 in 20 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Ranger Suárez vs. Mets

The Mets rank 20th in MLB with 672 runs scored this season. They have a .239 batting average this campaign with 201 home runs (11th in the league).

The Mets have gone 5-for-23 with a home run and two RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.22 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.22, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.

Peterson has recorded three quality starts this year.

Peterson is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages four innings per start.

He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

