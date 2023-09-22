How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, September 22
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There are several strong matchups on Friday's AFL schedule, including Melbourne Demons playing Hawthorn Hawks in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Melbourne Demons at Hawthorn Hawks
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Greater Western Sydney Giants at Collingwood Magpies
- League: AFL Premiership Football
- Game Time: 5:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Adelaide Crows at Greater West Sydney Giants
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Geelong Cats at Port Adelaide Power
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
