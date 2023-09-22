Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Framber Valdez, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Royals have +185 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -225 +185 8 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have fallen short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 43, or 32.8%, of the 131 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is 6-17 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 152 games with a total.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 10-10-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-47 20-55 22-39 29-62 39-75 12-26

