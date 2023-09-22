How to Watch the Royals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros play Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Astros vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 152 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 635 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.407 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cole Ragans (6-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Ragans will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished 15 of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Framber Valdez
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|J.P. France
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.