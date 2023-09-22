On Friday, September 22, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (85-68) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (51-102) at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (12-10, 3.20 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.44 ERA)

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 107 games this season and won 58 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 14-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (73.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 43, or 32.8%, of the 131 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 7-20 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

