The Kansas City Royals (51-102) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak going when they visit the Houston Astros (85-68) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-10) for the Astros and Cole Ragans (6-4) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-10, 3.20 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.44 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

The Royals are sending Ragans (6-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 27 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.

Ragans has six quality starts this year.

Ragans will look to go five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 3.1 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 15 of his 27 outings this season.

Cole Ragans vs. Astros

He will take the hill against an Astros squad that is hitting .260 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 211 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

In 10 innings over two appearances against the Astros this season, Ragans has a 6.3 ERA and a 1.3 WHIP while his opponents are batting .268.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (12-10) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up no earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 29 games.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 28th.

Framber Valdez vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 635 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1251 hits, 20th in baseball, with 152 home runs (26th in the league).

The Royals have gone 5-for-24 with a double in seven innings this season against the left-hander.

