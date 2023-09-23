Our computer model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Beaver Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Iowa vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (+14.5) Over (38.5) Penn State 27, Iowa 17

Week 4 Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawkeyes have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Out of Hawkeyes three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under in Iowa games this year is 2.0 more points than the point total of 38.5 for this outing.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The Nittany Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

The Nittany Lions have two wins against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Penn State has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

One Nittany Lions game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 38.5 points, 9.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Penn State contests.

Hawkeyes vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 43.7 11.7 50.5 11.0 30.0 13.0 Iowa 28.3 12.3 32.5 12.0 20.0 13.0

