Our projection model predicts the Iowa State Cyclones will take down the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, September 23 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (-3.5) Under (36.5) Iowa State 20, Oklahoma State 13

Week 4 Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cyclones have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

The Cyclones have no wins against the spread this year.

The average total for Iowa State games this season has been 39.0, 2.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The Cowboys have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cowboys is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

No Cowboys two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average total for Oklahoma State games this season is 14.5 more points than the point total of 36.5 in this outing.

Cyclones vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 16.7 13.0 21.5 14.5 7.0 10.0 Oklahoma State 20.3 20.3 17.0 23.0 27.0 15.0

