The Iowa State Cyclones (1-2) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

While Iowa State ranks sixth-worst in the FBS in total offense with 270.3 yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks ninth-best (253.7 yards per game allowed). Oklahoma State ranks 22nd-worst in total yards per game (321.7), but it has been better defensively, ranking 69th in the FBS with 354.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Ames, Iowa

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Iowa State Oklahoma State 270.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.7 (111th) 253.7 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.3 (69th) 86.3 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.7 (106th) 184 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203 (93rd) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recorded 549 yards (183 ypg) on 50-of-81 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 45 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Cartevious Norton has racked up 123 yards on 41 carries.

Abu Sama III has piled up 59 yards on 17 attempts.

Jayden Higgins' 141 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has totaled 12 catches and two touchdowns.

Benjamin Brahmer has grabbed seven passes while averaging 33.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Aidan Bitter has been the target of seven passes and racked up five grabs for 79 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per contest.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman leads Oklahoma State with 235 yards on 30-of-52 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Ollie Gordon has run for 109 yards on 19 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Elijah Collins has collected 102 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray has totaled 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 155 (51.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times.

De'Zhaun Stribling has racked up 141 receiving yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Brennan Presley's 12 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 86 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

