Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) when they host the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is favored by 14.5 points. The game's point total is 40.

Penn State ranks 26th in total offense this season (467.3 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 467.3 yards allowed per game. Iowa's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 12.3 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 28.3 points per game, which ranks 74th.

Iowa vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Venue: Beaver Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Penn State vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Penn State -14.5 -110 -110 40 -110 -110 -650 +450

Week 4 Big Ten Betting Trends

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

In Iowa's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Iowa will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Iowa has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara leads Iowa with 417 yards on 38-of-71 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has rushed 19 times for 164 yards.

Jaziun Patterson has compiled 104 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Luke Lachey paces his team with 131 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Erick All has collected 81 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Seth Anderson's nine targets have resulted in four receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Deontae Craig leads the team with 1.0 sack, and also has 1.0 TFL and six tackles.

Jay Higgins is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 25 tackles.

Xavier Nwankpa leads the team with one interception, while also recording five tackles and one pass defended.

