Big 12 play features the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) squaring off against the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. UCF matchup.

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline UCF Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-4.5) 52.5 -225 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel - 52.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Kansas State vs. UCF Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

UCF has won two games against the spread this season.

Kansas State & UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +800 Bet $100 to win $800 UCF To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.