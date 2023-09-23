How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 23
In one of the two matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule on Saturday, FC Lorient and FC Nantes take the pitch at Stade de la Beaujoire.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of Saturday's Ligue 1 action.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Nantes vs FC Lorient
FC Lorient (1-3-1) travels to take on FC Nantes (1-2-2) at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: FC Nantes (+145)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+195)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Olympique Lyon
Olympique Lyon (0-2-3) makes the trip to match up with Stade Brest 29 (3-1-1) at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (+155)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+175)
- Draw: (+250)
