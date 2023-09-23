Royals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (85-69) and Kansas City Royals (52-102) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 23.
The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (11-5, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (4-17, 6.26 ERA).
Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (33.3%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (642 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
|September 23
|@ Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Brady Singer vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
