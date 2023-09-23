The Houston Astros (85-69) and the Kansas City Royals (52-102) will match up on Saturday, September 23 at Minute Maid Park, with J.P. France getting the ball for the Astros and Jordan Lyles toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +225. Houston is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +115 odds). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.84 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (4-17, 6.26 ERA)

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 108 games this season and won 58 (53.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 6-3 (66.7%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have won in 44, or 33.3%, of the 132 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won two of five games when listed as at least +225 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 7-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

