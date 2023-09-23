The Kansas City Royals (52-102) will aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros (85-69) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (11-5) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (4-17) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.84 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (4-17, 6.26 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 30th of the season. He is 4-17 with a 6.26 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.26, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.

Lyles is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Lyles will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Jordan Lyles vs. Astros

He will take the mound against an Astros offense that ranks fourth in the league with 1373 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .438 (sixth in the league) with 213 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

In six innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Lyles has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are batting .261.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will hand the ball to France (11-5) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.84, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.348.

He has 13 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

In 22 starts, France has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

J.P. France vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .243 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .396 (22nd in the league) with 152 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 5-for-17 with a double and five RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season.

