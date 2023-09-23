The SMU Mustangs (2-1) visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

TCU ranks 57th in scoring defense this season (21.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 39.7 points per game. SMU has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 263.3 total yards per contest (13th-best). On offense, it ranks 31st by putting up 463.3 total yards per game.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. SMU Key Statistics

TCU SMU 515.7 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.3 (39th) 364.7 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (12th) 213.7 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.7 (59th) 302 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.7 (25th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (32nd) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (123rd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 856 yards (285.3 ypg) on 74-of-109 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 146 rushing yards on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has 357 rushing yards on 56 carries with one touchdown.

John Paul Richardson's team-leading 147 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 17 targets).

Warren Thompson has caught 10 passes for 143 yards (47.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jared Wiley has a total of 92 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone leads SMU with 798 yards on 64-of-102 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

LJ Johnson Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 27 carries for 153 yards, or 51 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Jaylan Knighton has run for 140 yards across 32 attempts.

Jake Bailey paces his squad with 136 receiving yards on 13 catches.

Jordan Hudson has totaled 109 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on five receptions.

Roderick Daniels Jr.'s 10 targets have resulted in five catches for 105 yards and one touchdown.

