The Chicago Bears (0-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bears

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: FOX

Chiefs Insights (2022)

Last year, the Chiefs scored just two more points per game (29.2) than the Bears gave up (27.2).

The Chiefs averaged 37.7 more yards per game (413.6) than the Bears allowed per outing (375.9) last year.

Kansas City rushed for 115.9 yards per game last year, 41.4 fewer than the 157.3 Chicago allowed per outing.

The Chiefs had 23 giveaways last year, while the Bears had 23 takeaways.

Chiefs Home Performance (2022)

The Chiefs' average points scored (25.1) and conceded (19.4) in home games were both lower than their overall averages of 29.2 and 21.7, respectively.

At home, the Chiefs racked up 395.9 yards per game and conceded 325.5. That's less than they gained (413.6) and allowed (328.2) overall.

Kansas City's average yards passing at home (303.9) was higher than its overall average (297.8). And its average yards conceded at home (204.5) was lower than overall (220.9).

At home, the Chiefs racked up 92 rushing yards per game and gave up 121. That's less than they gained overall (115.9), and more than they allowed (107.2).

In home games, the Chiefs converted 42.1% of third downs and allowed 28.2% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they converted (48.7%) and allowed (38.3%) overall.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit L 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville W 17-9 CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago - FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota - CBS 10/12/2023 Denver - Amazon Prime Video

