High school football is on the schedule this week in Linn County, Iowa, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Linn County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Lisbon High School at Maquoketa Valley High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 25
    • Location: Delhi, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Edgewood-Colesburg High School at Springville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Springville, IA
    • Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ankeny High School at Prairie High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Muscatine High School at Linn-Mar High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Marion, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Scott High School at Xavier High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

