Drew Waters vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (batting .219 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and three RBI), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- In 57.5% of his 87 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (9.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Waters has driven home a run in 23 games this year (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 30 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.285
|AVG
|.185
|.366
|OBP
|.248
|.472
|SLG
|.301
|15
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|66/12
|7
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.35).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (5-7) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.13, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.